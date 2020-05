HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said two individuals are being questioned in connection to a shooting investigation.

Derrek Hendrix, 22, and Kathryn Fairley, 25, have not been charged at this time.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th Street. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 10, 2020. There were no injuries.