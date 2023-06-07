HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council approved a budget amendment that will give a mid-year raise to sworn officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department, as well as equipment operators and drivers in the sanitation division of Public Works.

The budget amendment package for sworn officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department includes:

Increases starting pay for patrol officers from $40,000 to $50,000, with additional pay for educational attainment

Adjusted pay scale for patrol officers, sergeants, lieutenants, captains and majors

Additional raises for meeting professional development benchmarks

“Public safety is the most important service provided by local government,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “In recent years, it has become more challenging to recruit and retain quality men and women in law enforcement. It is a nationwide problem, and Hattiesburg has experienced it as well. Our officers at the Hattiesburg Police Department work hard to do policing the right way, with a community-driven focus on prevention and embracing new and effective methods. With an increased pay scale that now leads other local law enforcement agencies in South Mississippi – and with one of the most state-of-the-art public safety complexes in the Gulf South – our police department is poised to be better staffed with quality officers, which in turn will make our community safer.”

The budget amendment package for equipment operators and drivers in the sanitation division of Public Works includes:

A $2 per hour increase for all sanitation drivers

Increases the starting wage for drivers to $18 per hour

“Consistent and reliable solid waste pickup is something our residents expect,” said Barker. “After long delays of receiving new trucks, we now have half of our vehicle fleet replaced. Recruiting and retaining equipment operators was our next challenge, this pay raise addresses that immediate need.”

Raises under this budget amendment will take effect during the first pay period in July, according to city leaders.