HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department released the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2022.

The department projected their low crime rate to continue following a first quarter. Leaders said violent crimes have decreased from 41 in the first quarter of 2021 to 23 in 2022.

While violent crime is down, auto burglaries are up 46 percent with a total of 164 burglaries. Police are asking for the public for help on unsolved crimes.

If you have any information about recent crimes in Hattiesburg, contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.