HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.

According to HPD officials, the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened just before the incident.

Shortly after, officers were made aware of two people who were seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.