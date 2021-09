UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police announced Alajah Mark, 20, has been located and is safe.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing 20-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Alajah Mark was last seen on September 20, 2021, around 9:00 a.m. at her home on Campbell Drive. She could be in a light blue 2020 Toyota Corolla with the tag that reads: FRG 2624.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police

If you know where she is, contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.