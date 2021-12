Hattiesburg police search for 3 in connection to robbery, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to a robbery investigation.

Police said two men and one woman are wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on Churchill Street on Friday, December 17 around 11:00 p.m.

If you can identify any of the individuals pictured, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.