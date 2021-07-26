Hattiesburg police search for arson, burglary suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find the person responsible for a business burglary and arson case.

The incident happened Saturday, July 24, at a business in the 100 block of North Hattiesburg Avenue around 6:45 a.m. After an investigation, police learned the building had been burglarized, and the office portion was apparently set on fire.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as the Hattiesburg Fire Department and Hattiesburg police, are investigating the case.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.