HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find an auto burglary suspect.

Investigators said the incident happened in the 200 block of 13th Avenue between the hours of 10:00 p.m. on January 1 and 6:00 a.m. on January 2.

Video footage showed the person of interest inside a convenience store. Police also released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

If anyone has information pertaining the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.