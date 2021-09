HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary and a robbery.

Investigators said Nikita Page, 35, is wanted for a burglary that happened on North Tipton Street on August 20, 2021. He is also wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at the same location on May 22, 2021.

If you have any information on Page’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.