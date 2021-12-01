Hattiesburg police search for Citizens National Bank robber

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man suspected of robbing Citizens National Bank at gunpoint on Wednesday, December 1 at noon.

They said that the robber was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans when he entered the bank on Hardy Street. He was armed with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

If you know any more information, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.