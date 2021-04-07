Hattiesburg police search for hit-and-run suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to solve a hit-and-run case.

On Wednesday, March 24, police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Concart Street. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the vehicle that was involved left the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Camry, and it could have front-end damage or a damaged windshield. If you know who the suspect is, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.