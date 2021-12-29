Hattiesburg police search for man accused of shooting wife

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are working to find a man accused of shooting his wife.

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, police responded to a disturbance call on West 7th Street in Hattiesburg around 4:30 a.m. A woman had been shot during an altercation. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Investigators discovered that the suspect was the woman’s husband, Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg. Bell has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Police believe Bell may be in Pike County, in the Magnolia area. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900, Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP or a local law enforcement agency.