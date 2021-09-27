Hattiesburg police search for man accused of stealing three vehicles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted in connection to three grand larceny auto cases.

According to investigators, Phillip Fishbein, 22, has three active arrest warrants for the incidents that happened this weekend.

Police said Fishbein stole a Ford Mustang from Hardy Street, a Dodge Charger from U.S. 98 and a Nissan Versa on Hardy Street. They said the vehicles were left running or unlocked when they were stolen, and the Dodger Charger has been recovered.

If you have any information on Fishbein’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.