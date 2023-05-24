HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who has been missing since April.

Police said Zachary Smith, 20, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his mother on April 19, 2023, when she dropped him off in the area of the public library.

Smith is approximately 5’9 and 160 lbs. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “BENZS.”

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Looney Toon Cartoons on it with blue jeans.

Zachary Smith (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police)

Zachary Smith (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police)

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971.