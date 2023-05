Police said Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to the police department by his family. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who has been missing since February 2023.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.