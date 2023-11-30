HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who has not been in contact with is family for two years.

Police said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing by family members.

Investigators determined that Harris was last seen at the time of his release from jail in the 50 block of Arena Drive on November 26, 2022. Harris is 5’10” and weighed around 165 pounds when he was last seen.

If the public have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.