UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said 12-year-old Destiney Smith has been found safe.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing 12-year-old girl with autism.

Police said Destiney Smith, of Hattiesburg, was last seen the morning of October 25, 2023. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink Champion hoodie, and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Smith is about five-feet tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.