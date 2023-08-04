UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Lori Dann Peoples has been located and is no longer missing.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing 54-year-old woman.

Police said Lori Dann Peoples, of Hattiesburg, last contacted her father on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. She was reported missing when she did not return home.

Peoples is described as 5’6” with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing was a blue polo shirt, blue shorts and blue crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.