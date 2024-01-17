HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing Biloxi man.

Investigators said Jordan Bennett, 20, was reported missing by his mother. She stated she last saw him on Wednesday, January 10 in the 1200 block of Marie Street in Hattiesburg.

Bennett is 5’6” and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing long black pants, a white t-shirt and a black hoodie.

Jordan Bennett (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900.