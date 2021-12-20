Hattiesburg police search for missing man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

They said John Lucas Pannell, 45, of Hattiesburg, was last seen leaving his home on Sunset Drive around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

They reported that Pannell was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored t-shirt, a black and red coat, a white Arkansas hat and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Pannell’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.