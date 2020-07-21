Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Hattiesburg police search for missing woman

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a missing woman. Ashley Pierce, 32, was last seen by family members about two weeks ago.

Family members said it’s possible that Pierce could be in the Hattiesburg area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHattiesburgPoliceDepartment%2Fposts%2F3439378859429107&data=02%7C01%7CDVaxter%40wjtv.com%7C05b51cd9e84d423c84d908d82da8e4d7%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637309550696213168&sdata=ZNqVCm8Nw2QVpaWAqCGoPe4cowyqUVeB86w%2FuHfoM7s%3D&reserved=0

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories