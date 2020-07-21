Hattiesburg police search for missing woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a missing woman. Ashley Pierce, 32, was last seen by family members about two weeks ago.
Family members said it’s possible that Pierce could be in the Hattiesburg area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
