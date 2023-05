HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a runaway teen.

Police said Lamekha Vanburen, 14, of Hattiesburg, ran away from her home on Penton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Investigators said they do not know what she was wearing last.

If anyone has any information on Vanburen’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971.