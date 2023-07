HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a runaway teen.

Investigators said Jakeda Hadley, 16, of Hattiesburg, ran away from her home on North 40th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue denim capri pants, dark green shirt and brown shoes. She is approximately 5’9″ and 120lbs.

If anyone has any information on Hadley’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971.