HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Dreama Christina McNeil, 17, was last seen on Thursday, July 23, 2020, around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Barry Street.

McNeil has short reddish-brown hair, and is approximately 5 ft 9 inches tall, and 110 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD at 601) 544-7900.