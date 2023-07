HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the incident took place in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

If anyone has information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.