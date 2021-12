HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who they say ran away on December, 10.

According to officers, Charles Gaines, 17, of Hattiesburg was last seen on Bowling Street. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you know where Gaines may be or have any further information, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.