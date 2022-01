HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an attempted robbery.

Police said there was an attempted robbery on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.