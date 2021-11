HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people connected to a credit card fraud case.

Police said the two people made multiple purchases with a stolen credit card at multiple locations along Hardy Street on October 27, 2021.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

If you can identify the individuals, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or call Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.