HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find two missing teenagers.

According to investigators, Jada Clifton, 16, and Jalyssa Miller, 15, both of DeSoto County, were reported as missing to the Hattiesburg Police Department by the Forrest County Department of Human Services.

Police said the girls were last seen on April 13, 2023.

Jada Clifton (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Jalyssa Miller (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.