Hattiesburg police seeking tips on double-homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing double-homicide investigation.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting that happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 near the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue. They said when they arrived at the scene, Joseph Lee Thames Jr., 46, and Nakieta Lashawn McCarty, 29, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Homicide victims Joseph Lee Thames Jr. and Nakieta Lashawn McCarty

If you know any information about the shootings or if you may have seen something suspicious in the area, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips are 100% anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online here.