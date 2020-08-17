Coronavirus Information

Hattiesburg police seize 146 grams of spice and 3 pounds of marijuana

Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, Hattiesburg Police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop on Highway 49 near U.S. 98 around 8:00 p.m.

Investigators said they seized 146 grams of spice and three pounds of marijuana.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Emerica Alford and 44-year-old Bradford Booth were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

Both individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

