HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony drug charges on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Police said Kelvin Gholar, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of Byron Street.
He was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) along with four active indictments – trafficking a controlled substance (x3) and conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance.
Gholar was also served a misdemeanor warrant (domestic simple assault) at the time of arrest, according to police.
Authorities seized 782 dosage units of ecstasy, 13 units of oxycodone and recovered a firearm during the arrest.
Gholar was booked into the Forrest County Jail.