HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is accepting donations as a relief effort for the Houma Police Department in Louisiana.

The department is asking for canned goods, water, diapers, and other non-perishable items.

The drive will last from September 7 to 14. Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Police Department, located at Klondyke Street.