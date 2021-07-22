Hattiesburg police warn about phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are warning the public of an ongoing scam. They said scammers are attempting solicit funds from individuals, claiming they have unpaid fines.

Callers are posing as Hattiesburg police, calling from 601-544-7900, stating people have unpaid fines, and they’ll be arrested if they don’t give them payment information over the phone.

Police said you should never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone, purchase money cards, and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

If you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or the Hattiesburg Municipal Court.