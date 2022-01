HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are warning neighbors about a warrant scam circulating in the area.

Police said the scammer claims to be Detective Mike Hoffner with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD). The scammer tells the victim they have an active warrant for their arrest and that they have to make a payment via mailing cash or Green-Dot card to clear the warrant.

Police remind neighbors they will never be asked to make a payment over the phone.