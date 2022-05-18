HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about an ongoing scam that’s attempting to solicit funds.

The scammers tell the victims that they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and they will be arrested. The scammers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, using names of some actual officers.

Police said the scammers are calling from a spoofed Hattiesburg Police Department number.

Investigators said neighbors should never give anyone their personal or banking information over the phone. The Hattiesburg Police Department will not solicit funds in any form, especially in the form of money cards, in efforts to clear up unpaid fines or warrants.

If neighbors have any questions, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.