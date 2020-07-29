Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors in the city about an ongoing scam.

Police said they have been notified about a scam, where a caller states a family member has been in an accident and has been jailed in another state.

According to investigators, the scammer said the family member will be released once they receive money.

Police asked neighbors to not fall for the scam.

