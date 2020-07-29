Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about phone scam

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors in the city about an ongoing scam.

Police said they have been notified about a scam, where a caller states a family member has been in an accident and has been jailed in another state.

According to investigators, the scammer said the family member will be released once they receive money.

Police asked neighbors to not fall for the scam.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories