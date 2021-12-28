Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about scammers posing as officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are warning the public of an ongoing scam. The scammers attempt to solicit funds from individuals, claiming they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant and will be arrested.

According to investigators, the scammers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, calling from 601-564-0370, and claiming to be Officer Kristopher Taylor, badge number 4775. Police said this is a scam.

Police advise to never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. Do not ever purchase money cards, and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

If you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or the Hattiesburg Municipal Court.