The Facebook app is displayed on a smartphone on April 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are warning Facebook users to watch out for scams on Facebook Marketplace.

Leaders with the police department said they’ve seen an increase in reports for fraudulent transactions through Facebook Marketplace, especially when selling vehicles and off-road vehicles.

Police said the process typically includes legitimate conversations in response to a post, with an agreement for the purchase to be made and a time/place for the exchange. In these situations, the person may not show up and sends a person in his or her place.

Additionally, sometimes the purchaser will agree to pay extra for an immediate exchange. It’s only days later when the seller learns that the check or funds deposited into their account is fraudulent.

Ways to protect yourself while selling items in an online marketplace include:

Don’t share personal financial information (PayPal login/password, bank account info, etc.) with buyers.

For in-person transactions, accept cash or cashier’s check only or use the official payment methods provided through the platform that can guarantee payment.

Pay attention to seller ratings. If a seller has a low rating, it usually means not to trust them.

Create and share a meeting plan with a trusted friend or family member.

Hattiesburg has SPOT locations at Fire Station #1 (810 North Main Street) or Fire Station #8/HPD Substation (104 Lamar Boulevard). These parking spots are dedicated safe places for online transactions and transactions may be monitored through use of video surveillance.