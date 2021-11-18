Hattiesburg police work to identify man, woman in connection to Holiday Inn shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify a man and a woman in connection to a deadly shooting that happened outside the Holiday Inn.

The shooting happened at the hotel on Highway 49 on Monday, November 8, 2021. Police said the man and woman who were shown on surveillance pictured need to be identified in connection to the incident.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

Police said they’re still searching for Trenderrious Brock, 21, of Texas, in connection to the case. He is wanted for first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Carlos McGruder, 37.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.