HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to solve a road rage incident that happened on Monday, January 25.

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Highway 49 just after 1:00 p.m. at the turn to Rawls Springs Loop Road.

Police said there were no injuries. They’re asking anything with information to contact them or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.