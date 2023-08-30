HATTIESUBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, August 29, the City of Hattiesburg held its annual budget meeting.

The administration presented a $158.1 million budget recommendation for Fiscal Year 2024 to be reviewed by the Hattiesburg City Council.

“This budget recommendation continues to look at employee pay, specifically for our first responders, while conservatively planning for the future,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Highlights of the budget include:

Continued structural balance for the fourth consecutive year in the city’s general fund. This means that recurring expenses do not exceed recurring projected revenues. Of the $158.1 million budget, the General Fund is comprised of $63 million.

No property tax increases. City millage remains at 53.13 mills for Fiscal Year 2024. The Hattiesburg Public School District millage does decrease. For property owners in the school district, taxes may be lower, depending on assessed value.

Continued investment in paving and drainage. $2.9 million is allocated for neighborhood paving, and that does not include the bigger projects already underway.

Accounts for large-scale infrastructure project grants through America Rescue Plan Act Funding and Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure (MCWI) Grant Program with more than $20 million allocated for infrastructure projects.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget will address pay raises for the following:

Raise starting salaries for firefighters from $32,000 to $40,000 per year, in addition to updating the pay scale giving additional pay for longevity, education and rank. It also provides a $1 per hour increase for fire inspectors.

Raise the minimum wage for cemetery crew workers at $15 per hour, tree crew equipment operators at $18 per hour, sanitation crew workers at $14 per hour, court clerks at $14 per hour and mass transit drivers at $18.50 per hour.

Code enforcement officers will receive a $1 per hour increase.

Personnel in the Water & Sewer Department will receive a year of service increase.

After receiving the budget presentation, the council will have an opportunity to review all accompanying documents and will vote on a finalized budget during the September 5 meeting.

All municipalities must vote to approve the next fiscal year’s budget by September 15 to be in compliance of state statutes.