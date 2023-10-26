HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – National Lead Safety Week is underway, and Hattiesburg’s LeadSAFE Program is helping reduce lead poisonings.

The program, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is working to remediate lead in homes built before 1978.

Residents, who believe their children may have elevated blood lead levels, are encouraged to sign up for the income-based program. LeadSAFE will inspect their homes and remove any lead contamination.

Demetria Farve, program manager, said many older homes and household items could have traces of lead.

“It could be coming from paint on the walls. It could be coming from the windowsills. It could be coming from pots, pottery, you know, a lot of times we have heirloom pieces in our home that it’s been handed down from grandmother to great-grandmother. And, you know, a lot of times those types of heirloom traditions have led in them. So, you could be cooking with a pot that has lead in it that’s causing your child’s lead level to be high. It can also come from the dirt outside,” Farve explained.

Prolonged lead poisoning could lead to seizures, kidney damage and death.