Hattiesburg public safety complex nearly complete

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Progress has been made on Hattiesburg Police Department’s public safety complex.

The 90,000 square foot building is the future home to both the Hattiesburg Police Department and Municipal Court, and it’s 65% complete. The facility is located at the original site of the former police department’s building at the corner of Hall Avenue and Edwards Street.

The new complex is composed of three buildings featuring the municipal court, police records, a media room, police administration, dispatch, community relations, patrol, traffic and special operations. A new feature is the addition of a community room. The facility currently does not have a specific date for its opening, but construction could be finished later this year or in early Spring 2022.















LATEST STORIES: