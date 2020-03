HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Cafeteria staff in Hattiesburg will begin serving curbside pick up meals beginning Monday, March 23.

The grab and go meals are free for all children 18 years old and under. For adults, breakfast is priced at $2.25 and lunch is $3.75.

All schools within the Hattiesburg school district except Mary Bethune Alternative Center will offer curbside picks-ups and walk ups only from 10 a.m. until noon.

School doors will be closed to the public.