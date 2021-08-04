Hattiesburg Public School District’s safe reopen plan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With classes resuming on Monday in the Hattiesburg Public School District, leaders said they intend for all staff and students to wear face masks when on campus. Additional masks will be provided if students forget them.

“We noticed from our data last year, when students wore masks and were properly distanced. And this year, we are asking for a minimum of three feet if at all practical our numbers were low. but I don’t say that lightly because one is a very small number until you and your child is that one. So, not only am I an administrator, I’m also a parent of two students who will be attending school on Monday. So, I want my child to be safe as well,” said Dr. Robert Williams, Hattiesburg Public School District Superintendent.

Leaders also said they’re ordering desk shields for each desk and have a three-part cleaning plan that will occur daily. They said they are prepared if an COVID outbreak occurs. Teachers will be loading course work to online systems from the beginning of the school year in case there are any unexpected outbreaks during the school year.