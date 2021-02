HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District will hold a job fair on March 6 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The district is looking for teachers, teacher assistants, custodians, and licensed administrators.

The job fair will be held at N.R. Burger Middle School, which is located at 174 W.S.F. Tatum Boulevard in Hattiesburg.