Hattiesburg receives $1.4 million TAP Grant for Gordons Creek Commons Development

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced it received $1.4 million in grant funding for the Gordons Creek Commons Development. Funds from the TAP Grant will be used to help pay for the structural foundation needed for the development.

City leaders said the project will provide a safe and attractive route for pedestrians and bicyclists along Gordons Creek. The path will run along the west bank of the creek near Hardy Street, McLeod Street and Pine Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

The development will include concrete pathways, boardwalks, a bridge over the creek, shade structures and lighting for seating areas. The entrance gateway plaza will be located near Pine Street.

Leaders said the development would also connect pedestrians to a parking lot on McLeod Street, in addition to Kamper Park and downtown Hattiesburg.

The development will be built in phases, with the first phase being funded by the TAP Grant. The next step for the project is the design phase, and construction is expected to start in Spring 2022.