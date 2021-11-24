Hattiesburg receives $500,000 for new park in Midtown, (Courtesy of the City of Hattiesburg’s website).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) awarded the City of Hattiesburg a $500,000 grant on Tuesday, November 23 that will go towards a new city park project.

Leaders said the city will also contribute one-percent of sales tax revenue for Parks and Recreation to construct a new park in the heart of the city.

Termed “Midtown Green,” this 4.2 acre park will be accessible from Crestmont Avenue. Mayor Toby Barker said the park will feature a lit walking trail, exercise stations, a performance stage, a children’s play area, picnic areas, furniture and parking.

Barker said the proposed park has been highly requested by neighbors. It will function as a place for people with special needs to play with peers while practicing physical, cognitive, social and sensory skills.

City officials said construction for the park will begin in the summer of 2022.

Watch the announcement of the grant here. Learn more about the park here.