HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg city leaders released an activity guide for the coming summer season. While most of the activities are appropriate for all ages, many of them are meant to keep local youth engaged in activities that cover science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The guide lists all of the city’s pools and splash pads. The fire department will also host Summer Splash Days in June. On these days, firefighters will set up water play spaces in parking lots.

Not a fan of the water? The guide lists parks and green spaces, too. The city will also hold Activity Nights in the Park and Friday Night Movies this summer.

There’s a handful of camps and weekly classes to look forward to. Some are held at libraries, the University of Southern Mississippi, by the City of Hattiesburg and more. There is a calendar of events and special programs included.

Neighbors are also encouraged to check out the city’s murals this summer. A map of them is included in the guide.

Click here to view the guide.